Orrick girls fall to Southwest in district final

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

It was a season that exceeded people’s expectations.

That was how Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters summed up the Bearcats’ 2016-17 campaign following their 61-52 loss Friday night to Southwest of Livingston County in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament championship at Orrick.

“Nobody expected us to be anywhere close to what we were. The girls worked their (butts) off to prove to people that they were good – and I think we surprised a lot of people,” Peters said. “And it came from them putting in the work every day in the gym.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

