Offense misfires for Lady Spartans at Higginsville

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Chances for an MRVC East championship three-peat for the Richmond Lady Spartans were dealt a severe blow Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans struggled in almost all phases of the game at Higginsville as Richmond dropped a 43-38 decision. Higginsville is 8-1 in conference with a game at Holden Friday against the 4-4 Lady Eagles. The Lady Spartans are 7-2 and will host Carrollton Friday for senior night.

Unlike the earlier meeting between Richmond and Higginsville – won by the Lady Spartans 52-38 – Richmond could not get anything going on offense. Despite their struggles, Richmond still had a chance to pull out a victory near the end as they trailed by a basket with 29 seconds remaining. The Lady Spartans caused a Higginsville turnover, but could not convert and the Lady Huskers sealed the win by hitting 3 of its final 4 free throw attempts from the line.

Richmond coach Brandon Quick said it was one of the most frustrating losses of the season.

“I know our girls didn’t lose due to lack of effort,” he said. “They played their tails off. There are a lot of things we could have done better to change the outcome, but effort wasn’t one of them.”

Richmond shooters were cold from the field and at the free throw line where the Lady Spartans hit just 4 of 12 attempts, while Higginsville converted 9 of its 19 tries.

The complete story is in Game On! In the Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

