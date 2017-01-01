Now Open: Highway T to through traffic

Highway T was opened to through traffic by the end of the day Tuesday. Nearly 1,400 feet of the highway just south of Camden had been blocked since June 2015 because of a mudslide. The roadway now features new pavement and a new concrete barrier and guardrails on either end of the stretch. Carpenter Rusty Hudson, left, works with Aaron Vansell, laborer, Monday afternoon to remove temporary handrails along the new concrete barrier at the Highway T construction site. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.