New statistics emphasize ag’s impact in county

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The agricultural, forestry and related industries support 1,471 jobs in Ray County. Last year, these industries made $117.4 million in sales. These are just a few of several facts and figures compiled by the state agriculture department, Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri Agricultural & Small Business Development Authority.

Ray County farmer Jim Proffitt presented a framed graphic of these ag facts and figures to the Ray County commissioners Thursday morning. Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale said this data is important because it shows how big the agriculture industry is in Ray County.

Proffitt said the statistics demonstrate the effects of agriculture in the county.

“It was up to date, which is pretty surprising,” Proffitt said. “This was put on by the agriculture department and the farm bureau. A couple other groups got this out in a timely fashion.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.