New Dear playground considered by R-16 board

School board consider future facility upgrades at Dear, Sunrise and RHS

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Plans to begin new projects for the Richmond school district are in the works and are within the district’s budget. Principals, district officials and board members discussed potential upgrades to school facilities during a special meeting Jan. 31.

Some of the projects board members prioritized include building a new playground at Dear Elementary, adding bleachers in the Sunrise Elementary gym and building a storage facility for the RHS multipurpose building.

Superintendent Mike Aytes said these upcoming projects and others already undertaken by the Richmond school board are possible because voters approved a tax levy increase to support the school district in April 2015.

