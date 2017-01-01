Mo. AG sues Polley for restitution to alleged victims

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a civil suit Wednesday against former funeral home director Toby Polley for cheating people out of their preneed accounts – this case suing Polley for restitution to victims and to the state.

The suit alleges that at least 157 consumers purchased preneed goods and services totaling $313,576.56 from Polley and that those consumers have not received the services for which they paid or a refund from Polley. It also alleges Polley accepted approximately $11,905 from three insurance-funded preneed contracts but failed to provide services to them. It also alleges that least 76 other preneed insurance policies name Polley as beneficiary and provider and remain outstanding.

The attorney general’s petition lists both Polley and Polley Funeral Home as defendants in the case.

