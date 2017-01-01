Missouri joins 27 states with right-to-work legislation

By Jack Morrisroe, Columbia Missourian, Lucille Sherman and the Richmond News contributed to this report

Gov. Eric Greitens will make Missouri the 28th “right to work” state as he signs legislation Monday in Jefferson City, after ceremonial signings of the controversial labor law in Springfield and Poplar Bluff earlier in the day. Greitens is making good on a campaign promise that former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon fought with a veto.

The Missouri House of Representatives approved the right to work legislation 100-59 Thursday, with nine Republicans dissenting. Three Republican senators joined Democrats Jan. 26 voting against the bills, both votes mostly following party lines. Rep. Joe Don McGaugh and Sen. Denny Hoskins, who represent Ray County, voted in favor of the bill that prohibits an employer from requiring employees to join a union or to pay union fees.

Mike Louis, president of Missouri AFL-CIO, said in a statement Thursday that he was inspired by those who took their concerns directly to the Governor’s office just after the House passed the bill.

“With today’s passage of the deceptive right to work bill, Missouri is on a path that is dangerous to the well-being of working families and our neighborhoods as a whole, and for what – to fulfill the agenda of out-of-state corporations that are putting unnecessary profits above the human needs of the neighborhoods where they do business,” Louis said. “I, along with the working people of Missouri that I was elected to represent, ask Gov. Greitens to veto this harmful bill.”

