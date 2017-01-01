Library director discusses tax levy proposal to R-XVI board

By Jason Beets/Staff Writer

In one of a series of presentations explaining a proposed property tax levy increase to support the Ray County Public Library, Director Rochelle McCaulley outlined details about the proposal for the Richmond school board.

Voters will decide during the April 4th election whether to increase the levy. The ballot measure would increase the current library tax of 11 cents to 21 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation.

The money will be used to provide longer service hours, funds for an aging building, more outreach, updated technology, more programming and more materials, according to a library pamphlet.

