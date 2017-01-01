Lawson holds off Spartan comeback attempt

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

It was another slow exit from the starting gate for the Richmond Spartans Thursday night at Lawson. However, unlike Tuesday night in a 19-point home loss to Knob Noster, the Spartans rallied, but their efforts fell short in a 60-55 final.

Richmond got just a pair of field goals in the opening 8 minutes and fell behind by as much as 14 points early in the second period before the offense began to click. The Spartans continued to battle their way back and even grabbed a lead in the second half before falling to what will likely be the top seed in the district. Richmond coach Kevin Jermain, although disappointed by the early-game struggles, was pleased with how his team fought against the 20-2 Cardinals.

