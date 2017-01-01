- News
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The Richmond Lady Spartans survived a scare in the Class 3, District 15 semifinal contest at Higginsville Wednesday night. After St. Paul, the No. 6 seed upset Higginsville in the opening round, the Lady Saints pushed second-seeded Richmond into overtime before the Lady Spartans pulled out a 51-43 victory.
Richmond, now 12-12, will make its second district championship game appearance in the past four years Friday night as the Lady Spartans meet top-seeded Lawson (14-10).
The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
