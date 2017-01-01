Lady Spartans avenge loss to Holden

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

With memories of a road loss at Holden just 48 hours earlier still fresh on their minds, the Richmond Lady Spartans faced those same Lady Eagles – this time in the RHS gym Friday night. The Lady Spartans quickly erased those bad vibes and got back on the winning track with a dominating 48-23 victory.

Richmond’s win was its fifth in six MRVC East contests, while dropping Holden to 3-3.

Richmond coach Brandon Quick said his team was determined to get back in the win column after having their long conference victory streak snapped at Holden.

“I think we had fresher legs and I also think it was kind of a wake-up call,” he said. “Our backs were against the wall and if we really wanted to make a run at a championship, we had to go get this one.”

The Lady Spartans, now 8-11 overall, took over the game in the second quarter after the first period ended in an 8-8 deadlock. Both teams traded scores as the second frame opened, but then Richmond scored the final 13 points of the half – many of those coming off forced turnovers by the Lady Spartan defense that led to layups at the other end of the court.

