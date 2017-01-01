Huskers move closer to another title

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The Higginsville Huskers came out looking for revenge against the team that snapped its 32-game MRVC East winning streak last month. The Huskers scored the first 10 points of the night and that proved to be the difference as Higginsville stopped the visiting Richmond Spartans 48-38 Tuesday night.

Higginsville can wrap up its sixth straight MRVC East crown Friday night with a win at 1-19 Holden. The Spartans fall to 6-3 in the league and 12-12 overall.

Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said his Spartans never recovered from the poor start.

“Being down 10-0 to this team on the road,” he said. “We just got ourselves in a hole and tried to fight back from it the whole game. We did fight back and give ourselves a chance. We just truly never recovered from the start.”

The Spartans did cut the deficit to 13-7 after the first period, but once again Higginsville scored in a flurry with a 9-2 run, thanks in part to converting Richmond turnovers into layups on the other end of the court. The Huskers could have inflicted more damage, but missed the front end of one-and-ones three consecutive times. Richmond got back on the board, but trailed 22-13 by the intermission, mostly due to numerous turnovers.

The complete story is in Game On! In the Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.