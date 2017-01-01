Host team RHS hauls in the gold

Spartans shine in own Invitational

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Four Spartans tuned up for this weekend’s district tournament by taking first place at the Richmond Invitational. The Spartans also had five more earn silver medals in the 10-team field that featured top-ranked teams Buffalo, Mexico and Chillicothe along with Excelsior Springs, Holden, Winnetonka and Ruskin.

Austin Bowman nabbed first place at 126 pounds with three wins in his four matches. His lone loss came to Blake Daher of Buffalo by a 6-5 decision in the second round of A pool. The Spartan junior came back to win the rematch by a 12-8 decision in the second round of the B pool. Bowman (29-3) won his final match of the day with an 8-6 decision over Excelsior Springs’ Dane Milsap.

Braidn Ford capped his undefeated day at 145, with a 6-4 win in overtime over Tyler Stults of Winnetonka who entered the match ranked No. 5 in Class 3 according to Missouriwrestling.com. Ford, now 27-8, opened with a fall in 1:45 over Cody Gruber of Buffalo, and then a 1-0 decision over Mexico’s Vinny Vitale. Ford recorded another fall in the fourth round with a win over Zach Blixt of Chillicothe in 2:58 and then defeated Dillon Young of Holden 9-2 before advancing to meet Stults.

Austin Keefhaver also went 5-0 for the day to win the 182-pound class. Keefhaver, now 26-7, won by fall over Travis Stout of Holden in 1:39 and won his second match by injury default over Ja’vohn Lowery of Hogan Prep. After taking a 14-2 major decision over Jakob Bradley of Mexico, the senior passed his first championship bracket test with a fall in 1:15 over Ashton Volger of Buffalo, before winning the title by fall in 4:49 over Boonville’s Joel Concannon.

