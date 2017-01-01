Hardin recognized 14th time for best tractor pull

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Hardin native Dale Wollard was voted for the 14th time as Promoter of the Year as the best tractor pull host in northwest Missouri.

Wollard accepted the award, which is also known as the Pull of the Year award, on behalf of the Hardin-Central Young Farmers and Farmwives for the group’s tractor pull that took place in July 2016 at the American Legion park in Hardin. The group has hosted tractor pulls through the Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association, which recognized the group for its excellent tractor pulls, 14 times since 1999.

“It’s just kind of a payoff of hard work,” Wollard said. “It takes a group effort to put on a tractor pull and, you know, when the pullers themselves vote on you that you’re the best (tractor pull they) went to this summer, it’s a good feeling. All the hard work and time spent is rewarded.”

Wollard said hosting a tractor pull each year requires many hands on deck. Students from the local FFA group help with setup, take-down and cleanup in addition to working at the concession stands, and the Hardin-Central High School cheerleaders sell water as a fundraiser.

