Hardin, Mo.: International home

When they find the right words, two exchange students call Missouri home

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A teeny corner of the big, wide world exists in tiny Hardin, Mo.

And the language barrier can be as vast there as it is across continents.

Shannon Wollard, the mom in charge of the town’s international brood, tells it this way:

When she talks, at any given time, any one of her three “sons” may not grasp her meaning.

When that happens, Doyeon Kim, of Korea, responds, “Why?” mistaking the meaning of that word for “What,” she said.

Zolo Prichtarik, of Slovakia, politely asks, “Please?”

And Riley Gorham, her own American-born son, utters a response of his own.

“Riley just says, ‘Huh?’” Shannon said.

The boys, in turn, have their own joke.

“Do you ever understand anything she says?” they say, according to her.

Shannon and Riley are hosting the two foreign exchange students through the Council on International Educational Exchange program. Doyeon, who is 16, has been in Hardin since the beginning of the school year last fall. Zolo, who’s 18 and whose given name is Zoltan, arrived in Hardin in early January. He said he sent his application in too late, so his acceptance into the program and arrival in the states was delayed.

Both boys cite a single major reason for wanting to come to the United States: improving their English – their speaking, reading and listening skills.

“English is very important,” Zolo said, for youths like him who want to attend college in America or Denmark.

Zolo’s reasons for improving his English go beyond schooling, however. In Slovakia, in addition to attending school, he was a professional soccer player, a career he could resume upon his return home.

