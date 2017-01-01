H-C girls fall to Santa Fe

’Dawgs take Chiefs down to the wire in regular-season finale

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

With Hardin-Central trailing Santa Fe by two points and less than a minute left in Thursday night’s regular-season finale, Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman knew what the Bulldogs needed to do: foul the Chiefs, hope they missed their free throws, rebound and score.

The Bulldogs fouled. But the Chiefs made their free throws. Or specifically, junior Sadie Limback and sophomore Josey Burton made their free throws.

Limback and Burton made a combined seven foul shots to outscore Hardin-Central 7-1 during the final minute to hand the Bulldogs a 55-47 home loss on Senior Night.

