H-C boys fall by 20 to Santa Fe

Size mismatches prove

too much for ’Dawgs

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Hardin-Central found itself at a size disadvantage Thursday night against visiting Santa Fe – and Hardin-Central boys basketball coach Kenny Layman and guard Sam Hawkins agreed that was why a seven-point ballgame in the third quarter turned into a 69-49 Senior Night loss for the Bulldogs.

Specifically, Andrew Edwards and Dobber Burton gave the Bulldogs fits, agreed Layman and Hawkins. Burton, a senior, is listed at 6-foot-3, according to MaxPreps.com. Edwards, a junior, stands around 6-6, estimated Chiefs coach Travis Zahl. Hardin-Central’s tallest player, senior Ryan Layman, is listed at 6-3.

The Chiefs capitalized on their mismatches, with Edwards pouring in 25 points, followed by Burton with 16.

