Guardians of the gravestones

Organizations partner to restore tombstones in historic Lexington cemetery

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Machpelah Cemetery is one of the most beautiful spots in Lexington. It’s sunny, peaceful, rolling and filled with lovely old trees. It’s a favorite spot for walkers as well as family historians.

As with most old cemeteries, headstones break, tip over or are damaged by other means. And Machpelah is no exception.

Lexington Historic Association and Machpelah Cemetery Association have partnered to begin repairing and/or cleaning a number of headstones in the cemetery.

“It’s a natural fit because we want to preserve and promote Lexington history,” said Jennifer Teichman Kerr, a representative for Lexington Historic Association.

Machpelah is one of Missouri’s oldest, incorporated cemeteries still in operation.

It all began when John Taylor Waddell purchased a small expanse of land in Lexington to use as a family cemetery in 1836. Waddell died in 1839 and was the first person to be buried there.

Waddell’s son, William Bradford Waddell and one of the founders of the Pony Express, donated adjacent land, which was incorporated as Machpelah Cemetery in 1849 by a special act of Missouri legislature.

The cemetery was named Machpelah after the name Abraham gave to the burial site of his wife Sarah. An account of Abraham’s burial of his wife can be found in Genesis 23 in the Old Testament.

The cemetery contains a number of prominent Lexington citizens including U.S. Rep. Ike Skelton, many members of the Waddell family and the founder of Wentworth Military Academy, Stephen G. Wentworth. The first mayor of Lexington, Eldridge Burden, is buried in Machpelah, as is Robert Aull, who, with his brother James, had a thriving mercantile business in Lexington. Elizabeth Aull, Robert’s sister, was the namesake to the Elizabeth Aull Seminary, a Presbyterian school. Others buried in Machpelah include immigrants and pioneers, educators, soldiers and more. There is a Confederate Memorial to the Confederate dead in the cemetery, which marks the cite of a mass grave containing the men who died during the siege of Lexington in September 1861. There are also several Confederate soldiers’ graves that can be found by the small Confederate flags flying by the headstones.

