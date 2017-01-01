Fubbler’s Cove entices, delights bike riders

Riders lament ‘for sale’ sign posted in window of one of their favorite cafes

By Ed Chasteen, Special to the Richmond News

Not all who biked here came in for breakfast, and not all who came in to breakfast biked here. But after one rider has a flat tire en route and several stop to help, 17 of us gather round three tables in a side room at Orrick’s Fubbler’s Cove not long after 9:15 a.m. This unseasonably warm and sunny February morning drew a crowd to the bike shop back in Liberty in time for our 8 a.m. launch. I lingered a time after all left in case of late arrivals and to call Fubbler’s to alert the restaurant to our numbers and arrival time. Then I drove by a more direct route so I could be the first one here to make sure all was ready.

Six or seven times a year for the past 16 years, we’ve been biking here to Fubbler’s Cove for Saturday breakfast. George Gowing was the original owner of this place, and the one who gave it this name. Tim Heady was the cook. George sold the place after some time to Tim. Tim is still the cook. The only one. His mother lived upstairs for a while and made the pies, but she died a few years back. Tim was sick a few times. A closed sign on the door turned customers away now and then. Hours of operation shrank.

With only one cook, Fubbler’s is far from fast food. But price and taste override long waits. The waits give diners more time to hear stories of the road and of life, stories we all have, stories we too seldom have time to tell or to hear.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.