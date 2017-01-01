From reporting third-degree assaults to The Pledge of Allegiance

R-XVI considers several revisions to district policy

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Changes in policies concerning assault, the Pledge of Allegiance and loan forgiveness are among changes under consideration by the Richmond R-XVI School District.

The Richmond school board is considering updating these policies in response to changes in state law.

Changes to the “Discipline Reporting and Records” policy would incorporate changes in the Missouri criminal code that took effect Jan. 1.

If students commit certain crimes on school property, including third-degree assault, district officials are required under Missouri law to report the activity to law enforcement. This reporting requirement is incorporated into the district’s “Discipline Reporting and Records” policy.

Superintendent Mike Aytes said district officials are working with the Richmond Police Department to develop an agreement about how the district will report instances of third-degree assault.

