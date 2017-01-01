From jive to Swing as the Farris Concert Season resumes

By Sara Seidel/Staff Writer

Two musical sounds – a jiving rhythm and blues band and a smooth Big Band orchestra – may seem to have little in common.

Except when one saxophonist plays in both groups.

Mark Howard was on the Farris Theatre stage this weekend, playing sax for the popular Kansas City dance and party band Four Fried Chickens and a Coke.

He’ll return March 18 when an equally popular band – albeit one with a completely different sound – performs. He’s also part of the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra, the next act scheduled in the series, which deliberately includes a variety of musical genres to appeal to a wide audience.

Howard appreciates each opportunity.

“They both have their merits,” Howard said. “I’m glad I play in both.”

