Francis Lynn Hays

Francis Lynn Hays, 90, of Stet, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Shirkey’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Franny was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Grape Grove Township, to Albert G. and Sarah A. (Underdown) Hays. He married Helen (Horine) Kugler on March 1, 1963. She preceded him in death Sept, 3, 2013.

Survivors include: two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Penny Kugler, of Richmond and Gary and Barbara Kugler, of Stet; two daughters and one son-in-law, Cheryl Hays Barnes, and her husband, John, of Independence, and Carolyn (Kugler) Shaffer, of Cowgill; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Tammy Kugler, Rusty and Megan Kugler, Regan Kugler, Paul Kugler, Clifton Kugler, Amy and John Lopez and Jennifer and Scott Wolf; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Franny was preceded in death by one brother, A.G. Hays; one sister, Mildred Hays Nichols; one half-brother, Harry Hook; one half-sister, Velda Hewitt; one infant son, James Allen Hays; one son-in-law, Stan Shaffer; and one great-granddaughter, Luna Marie Kugler.

Franny attended Tinney’s Point Elementary School and Stet High School until his freshman year. He served in the Army Military Police during World War II and was stationed overseas in Japan after the war. Upon returning from the war, he lived for two years in Kansas City before moving back to the farm in 1949, in the Stet community, where he lived until moving to Shirkey’s this past month.

Franny was an active member of the Bethany Church of the Brethren. He also had been active in the community by serving on the Consumers Oil Board, the Regal-Rockingham Road District Board, the Ray County Eagleton Center Board, the Mid-American Regional Council in Kansas City, the International Charolais Cattle Association board, VFW Post 4398 and the American Legion Post 237 in Richmond. Franny and Helen were true partners in their livestock and grain farming business, focusing on raising and selling Charolais cattle. In addition to farming, Franny also drove a Stet school bus for 13 years and transported many of the students in the Stet community. Later, he also drove for Ray County Transportation for 13 years. Helen and Franny were blessed to be married for 50 years before Helen passed away.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethany Church of the Brethren in Stet.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.