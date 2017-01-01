Former students come together to remember the deadly 1967 tornado

The Survivors’ stories: ‘A lot of us went to school that day as kids. When we went to bed that night, we were young adults.’

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Our school years are supposed to be a happy time. A time for learning, sports, play, dates, parties, dances, parades and friendships. For those who attended or taught at Orrick High School in January 1967, school memories include the day the F3 tornado swept through their school and community, killing two classmates, injuring others, taking out homes and businesses and changing their lives forever.

It’s been 50 years since that fateful day, so 32 of the survivors gathered Saturday night in the commons area of Orrick High School to visit, share their memories and remember the two classmates who lost their lives.

There were hugs and tears as folks reminisced – the memories still vivid in their minds.

Here are their stories:

Dave Ross, senior: “I was in study hall at the time. I felt the air change and looked outside. I saw the trees bending over, then the glass blew in and we ran into the hallway. We went into the gym with others to check on the girls.”

Ross said he and a couple of fellow students went to the ag building because of the destruction there to see if they could help. There they found freshman Danny Blyth, 15, lying facedown in the water that had accumulated from the rain and badly wounded. He said he thought Danny had jumped over a table in the ag room to get to cover when the football lights crashed through the ceiling and hit him.

He said he had not thought about that day in a long time.

“When you’re a teenager like that, you put those memories away in a place in your mind.”

