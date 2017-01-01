Flu, Lawson too much for Lady Spartans in district finals

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans had a tough enough chore on their hands facing Lawson Friday night in the Class 3, District 15 championship game at Higginsville. Already having a pair of 12-point losses to the Lady Cardinals, Richmond entered the night with two starters battling the flu bug.

With their all-time leading scorer, Kaylee Vantrump seeing playing time severely limited and Kenzie Maddox also fighting the bug, the Richmond offense was missing two of its key weapons.

Although the defense played well, Lawson (16-11) was able to outlast Richmond 40-26 for the title and a spot in Wednesday’s sectional game against Trenton at Excelsior Springs.

