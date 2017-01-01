Finishing strong: ’Cats down Concordia; end season with eight-game winning streak

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

For Orrick, Tuesday night’s win over visiting Concordia was more than a Senior Night and I-70 Conference victory.

It was the final step in fulfilling a promise.

“We made a pact when we lost to Wellington at the Wellington tournament that we were going to finish the season 8-0,” Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters said. “And the girls have been working really hard. They accomplished that goal tonight by working together. The seniors appreciate the fact that we really play as a team.”

Those seniors included Orrick guard Kaitlin Arnold, who was honored along with fellow senior teammates Madi Fulte and Madison O’Dell between the girls and boys varsity games. As Arnold mentioned, by meeting their goal of finishing the regular season with eight straight wins, the Bearcats achieved something else: a 20-win season.

“That’s a pretty big deal for all of us,” Arnold said. “So we’re really proud.”

