February Legals 2017

Legal #6455 Notice

Notice is hereby given to the owners of the land and other property in Hardin Oak Grove Drainage District of Ray County, Missouri that the annual meeting of the landowners situated in said District will be held at the hour of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Law Office of Mark A. Goodwin, 119 west Main Street, Richmond, Missouri, to discuss and vote on any other business that may come before the meeting.

John Gill

President

Scott Fifer

Secretary-Treasurer



Published: Richmond News February 7, 2017

Legal #6457-FOSTER

To all persons interested in the estate of Willie E. Foster, decedent. The undersigned Patrick Foster is acting as Trustee under a trust the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee(s) upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The address of the Trustee is 1831 Kiowa CT Olathe, Kansas 66062

All creditors of the decedent are noticed to present their claims to the undersigned within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Patrick Foster, Trustee

Published: Richmond News: February 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

Legal #6448 HARDIN

IN THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, RAY COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE

Case Number: 17RY-PR00014

In the Estate of EMMA L HARDIN, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Independent Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of EMMA L HARDIN, Decedent:

On 25-JAN-2017, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of EMMA L HARDIN, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Ray County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the court. The name, business address and phone number of the personal representative is: JEANNE A. OYLER, 39759 W. 126th St., Richmond, MO 64085 (816) 699-0083.

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is: TOM J. BOWMAN, 206 W. Main, P.O. Box 319, Richmond, MO 64085 (816) 776-2294.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: 01-JAN-2017

Date of first publication: 31-JAN-20177

Kim Hook

Clerk

Published: Richmond News: January 31, February 7, 14 & 21, 2017

Legal #6449 – Landowner Meeting

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to the owners of land and other property in the Tri-County Drainage District of Ray, Clay and Jackson Counties, Missouri, that a meeting of the landowners situated in said District will be held at the hour of 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at the Orrick Fire Department, Z Highway, Orrick, Missouri, to conduct such business as may come before the meeting, including setting the annual tax rate and electing one (1) supervisor to the Board of Supervisors for the District. A meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held immediately after the landowner’s meeting.

Michael T. Waters, Jr.

President

Published: Richmond News January 31 & February 7, 2017

