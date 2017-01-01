Drug prevention group finalizing $125,000 grant entry

Federal grant could aid Ray County in drug education, targeting alcohol, tobacco and marijuana use among youth

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County Coalition is in the process of finalizing a proposal to receive a federal grant that would aid youth substance abuse prevention efforts countywide.

The coalition has been meeting for several months preparing to submit a proposal seeking a federal Drug Free Communities grant. Kara White, community prevention specialist with Tri-County Mental Health Services, said she is excited that plans for the grant are finally falling into place. White said the coalition’s most recent meeting earlier this month, with 28 community members in attendance, involved good discussion about the grant request.

“We kind of went through and finalized plans we wanted to put in our grant proposal and made sure everyone had the opportunity to weigh in on some of the strategies that we had decided on,” White said.

