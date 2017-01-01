DeNelda Jean (Irons) Richardson Jongerius

DeNelda Jean (Irons) Richardson Jongerius, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, at the age of 86.

She was born Dec. 21, 1930, to John Edward Irons and Leatha Jean (Hawkins) Irons, in Richmond, Ray County, in her grandmother’s home. Both of her parents and two brothers, Frederick Bennett and Robert Allen Irons, and her beloved companion of 21 ½ years … her cat Thunder preceded her in death.

DeNelda was married to Arthur Allen Richardson, of Richmond in 1950; and in 1993 to Nicolaas Jongerius, of Schiedam, Holland, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Stephan Parker Richardson, and his wife, Patricia; one granddaughter, Jessica Lyndsey Richardson, of St. Louis; one niece, Barbara Jean Irons Beezley, and her husband, Jack; their son, Michael Ryan Beezley, of Springfield; one nephew, George Edward Irons, and his wife, Lynne, of Ozark. In addition to the Stephen and Brenda Hamm family, there are several cousins and close friends living in the Richmond, Kansas City, Nixa and St. Louis areas, and in Manchester, Ky. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake St. Louis.

DeNelda attended Richmond schools through the ninth grade and then graduated from Davenport, Iowa high school in 1948. She became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in 1957, becoming a Past Matron in 1968 in the Florissant Chapter 161, and was a member, Past Matron and Past District Deputy of Richmond Chapter 255. She was a Grand Cross of Color member of the Dawn Preceptory, and a past Mother Advisor of the Sunset Assembly International Order of Rainbow for Girls, which she helped form in 1968 in Florissant. She was the past president of the Sentier Toastmistress Club, and past president of Boy Scout Troop 71 Mother’s Club and a member of the Business & Professional Women’s Association. After retiring from Monsanto as a legal secretary and the Brown Shoe Company as a private secretary of real estate in St. Louis, she was active for many years as the owner of gift shops, selling antiques and crafts, and teaching others to craft. She also wrote a book on crafting.

Her many activities included writing novels, children’s stories, poetry and the genealogy of the Irons, Endsley and Hawkins families. She loved Mother Nature, birds, animals, oil painting, cooking, gardening, music, worldwide pen friends and traveling. She recognized her gift of helping others and would tell funny stories about her lifetime incidents. Her personality touched many people throughout the United States, Holland, France, Italy, Japan and England.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Church or New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. An Eastern Star service and funeral will begin at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.