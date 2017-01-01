- News
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
One quality that Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman admired about the Bulldogs this season was that they “never conceded any game.”
That included their last one – a 57-44 loss Wednesday night to Southwest of Livingston County in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament semifinals at Orrick.
“They worked hard in every game,” Layman said. “And they came to practice and worked hard.”
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
