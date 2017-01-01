- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
The final play of Hardin-Central’s 57-37 loss Thursday to Braymer provided a bookend to the Bulldogs’ season.
With the seconds ticking down in the Class 1, District 13 Tournament semifinal at Orrick, Hardin-Central guard Matthew Burton heaved up a 3-point shot from about half-court. The buzzer-beating shot banked off the glass into the basket.
“At the beginning of the year, we had a jamboree,” Hardin-Central guard Ryan Layman said.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login