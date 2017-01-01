Court hands 9 years to Facebook predator

A Delaware man who enticed a Richmond-area girl through Facebook into a sexual encounter was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison without parole Feb. 8.

Aaron T. Fletcher, 39, of Seaford, Del., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, Western District of Missouri. The court also ordered Fletcher to pay restitution to his victim for medical treatment.

Fletcher, who was convicted in Delaware in 2000 of raping a victim younger than 16, pleaded guilty July 20, 2016, to enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Fletcher met the 16-year-old victim on Facebook in early February 2015. The two talked frequently by electronic messaging and via Skype. Their conversations soon became sexual in nature. Fletcher asked minor to be his girlfriend and eventually asked her to marry him. Fletcher told her that he wanted to have children with her.

Within two weeks of meeting her on Facebook, Fletcher began making plans to travel to Missouri to meet in person. In March 2016, Fletcher traveled by bus then by tax to meet the minor at Richmond Super 8, a location she could walk to after school.

