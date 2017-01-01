Courageous ’Cats play Tigers closer in rematch

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Orrick boys basketball coach Matt Brownsberger and guard Grant Stubbeman agreed there was a key difference between the Bearcats’ 51-19 courtwarming loss Friday night to visiting Wellington-Napoleon and the teams’ December meeting in the 1-70 Conference Tournament: a lack of fear.

“We didn’t finish all the time, but we went at them offensively – and we went and challenged them,” Brownsberger said. “We didn’t settle for a lot of jumpers. And when we got (the) chance to get the ball in the lane and go at them, we did.”

