County to get its first emergency operations center

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Christmas came a little late for Carl Harper, but it came nonetheless. He has now found a space for Ray County’s first dedicated emergency operations center.

The new location is at 917 Wollard Blvd., just a stone’s throw from Richmond city limits just south of Ray County Memorial Hospital. The Ray County Memorial Hospital Foundation technically owns the property, so the foundation board agreed Thursday, Jan. 19, to allow the county’s emergency operations center to occupy the space. A two-year contract between the hospital and Ray County is currently in the works. While the details are still being ironed out, by all accounts, it’s definitely happening.

The Ray County Commission approved entering into the contract with the hospital for the county’s emergency operations center Thursday morning. With the commissioners’ blessing, Harper, who is the county’s assistant emergency management coordinator, can start moving in as soon as the contract is a done deal.

