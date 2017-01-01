County budget vote halted

Elected officials, commissioners, to work together on new 2017 budget plan

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Outcry from several county department heads and members of the community on the proposed 2017 budget resulted in a stay of the commissioners’ vote Thursday morning. The commissioners were scheduled to vote during the public hearing on the county budget, as Thursday was the last day of the 10-day public viewing period.

Instead, the commissioners and elected officials arranged a collaborative group session for 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to rework the budget at the urging of elected officials. Several elected officials, including Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, County Circuit Clerk Carolyne Conner, County Sheriff Garry Bush and County Recorder of Deeds Shirley O’Dell, expressed interest in reworking the budget during the public hearing, saying it would be better for everyone to work together on the document.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

