County budget axes museum salary

By a 2-0 vote, county commission grants $500 stipend for curator’s salary for February

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Although the Ray County Museum and historical society’s $6,000 annual stipend was cut from the 2017 pending county budget, it will still receive a $500 stipend from the county for the month of February.

The Ray County commissioners approved 2-0 the payment after Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale made a motion Thursday morning to provide the museum with a $500 stipend solely for that month. Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite seconded the motion. Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop was absent for the vote.

The motion occurred after a 90-minute discussion with members of the Ray County Historical Society and Genealogical Association.

“I make a motion that we pay, January, $500 to the historical society,” Dale said.

“And I’ll second that motion because we did have just a little bit of money left,” Wilhite said, citing that general revenue was up by about $10,000 compared with last year at this time.

