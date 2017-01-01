County assessor charging for full access to online records

Kent Wollard: ‘I should have charged it from day one,’ other counties following suit

By Leah Wankum, Editor

At a time when Ray County is stretching funds thinner and thinner to balance its 2017 budget, the county assessor is looking for ways to keep his office sustainable. As of the first of the year, anyone seeking full access to the assessor’s website must pay for it.

County Assessor Kent Wollard said he started charging users for full access online because he wants professional clients who frequently use his data to take on some of the financial burden of maintaining the website.

“It’s just helping the cost of doing business,” Wollard said. “Basically, I’m saying the people that use it can help (pay) a portion of the site.”

The website, ray.missouriassessors.com, still displays basic information at no cost for about 16,000 partials, or real estate accounts, and about 10,000 personal property accounts, as well as names of owners and locations of each property. Some of the basic account information includes pictures that are also available online.

To view anything more than that, visitors will have to pay $240 for a year’s subscription. That amount is good for two users for 12 months, and additional users cost $20 each. The subscription fee pays for the convenience of accessing information remotely. There is a public workstation in the county assessor’s office where anyone can access that same information for free, in accordance with Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

Anyone wanting hard copies of assessor’s records must pay $1 per property record card, to cover print costs.

