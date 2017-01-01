Corps working to extend comment period for Missouri River management plan

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Major players in the management of the Missouri River have recommended extending the time to review a draft of a recovery plan for the river.

The Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee met in Kansas City during the committee’s annual meeting Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 to discuss the draft of the Missouri River Recovery Management Plan – Environmental Impact Statement that was released in December 2016 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After examining the plan, the committee decided to recommend extending the public comment period for the draft to 120 days. The recommendation has gone before the Corps, which is working through the formal process to extend the comment period until April 22.

