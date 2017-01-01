Controversial budget open for public review

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on the 2017 county budget.

A Ray County budget that has been delayed by spending cuts and misunderstandings is now open for public viewing until Thursday, Feb. 23.

The commissioners are eager to complete the budget process because the state auditor’s office staff is exerting pressure on county officials to complete the budget as soon as possible.

The auditor’s office said to “document the changes, document that it was not a complete budget…and get this thing done,” said County Clerk Glenda Powell.

During a 10-day public viewing period that began Tuesday, anyone can stop at the county clerk’s office and view a copy of the 2017 budget before the public hearing Feb. 23. At 10 a.m. that day, the commissioners will vote to accept the budget, unless there are objections, which could result in further delays.

The budget was due to the state auditor’s office by Jan. 31, but the county is late submitting it because it required drastic cuts and several revisions.

The commissioners’ concern Tuesday morning was sorting through the vote that occurred Feb. 6.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.