Case continues against drunk-driving manslaughter case

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

A criminal case continues against a Richmond man charged with killing his father in a car crash after drinking and driving.

Ryan Pliler, 32, waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 31, allowing his criminal case to be bound over to the circuit court level, where it could eventually proceed to trial. Pliler is being represented by defense attorney Danielle Rogers.

Pliler is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, second-degree assault, a Class C felony, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, a misdemeanor, and not wearing his seatbelt, an infraction.

Ryan Pliler was driving eastbound on 154th Street, just east of Waller Road, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2016, when his 1998 Ford F-150 traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Ryan Pliler’s father, Robert D. Pliler, 57, was a passenger in the vehicle. Robert Pliler was pronounced dead 1:29 a.m. at Ray County Memorial Hospital.

Ryan Pliler and an additional passenger, Joseph F. Cole, 46, of Richmond, sustained minor injuries, according to the report. The charge against Ryan Pliler for assault concerns the injuries sustained by Joseph Cole. Both Cole and Ryan Pliler were transported to Ray County Memorial Hospital.

No one was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Ryan Pliler told Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper John Cunningham that he was driving around a curve when Robert Pliler, who was sitting behind him, jerked the steering wheel, according to a probable cause statement.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.