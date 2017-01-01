Carmen Gonzalez

Carmen Gonzalez (née Rodriguez), 73, of Dade City, Fla., died at her home Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Ybor City Dec. 4, 1943, she was one of five children born to Ambrosio and Natividad Rodriguez.

She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Faustino Gonzalez Jr.; her infant son, John Robert; her parents and her sisters and brothers.

Survivors include: three children, Faustino Gonzalez III, Melissa McCurnin and Natalie (Marc) Macey; seven grandchildren, SPC Faustino (Jordan) Gonzalez IV, PV2 Seann (Sara) McCurnin Jr., Thomas Pyche III, Taylor Gonzalez, Jonathan McCurnin, Mitchell McCurnin and Tyler Pyche.

Carmen began working at the University of Tampa in 1983 and helped to implement the university’s earliest email and computer networking systems. Described by many as a “work mom,” she worked at the university until her death.

A celebration of life will be 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the family home.