Car rollover injures three

99-year-old passenger LifeFlighted with serious injuries

Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Three elderly Richmond residents – including a driver who is 85 years old and a passenger who is 99 – were injured in a two-car crash in Ray County Friday afternoon.

When the accident occurred, Shirlee V. Gott, 85, was driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre northbound over the Ike Skelton Bridge in the right lane of traffic on Missouri Highway 13. Gott and her passengers, 99-year-old Jessie D. Lee, and 67-year-old Lana L. Zeikle, were all injured when a 1997 Dodge Ram, also headed north and driven by Anthony G. Huffman, 24, of Wellington, attempted to overtake the Gott vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Huffman started to make a lane change and struck the rear of the Buick. The Buick began skidding, traveled off the right side of the road and struck the concrete barrier of the bridge.

