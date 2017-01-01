- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
by Sara Seidel, Staff Writer
He whistles while he works.
Raul Cauich is sprucing up the exterior of Tequila Jalisco, Richmond’s Mexican restaurant, a task he clearly enjoys.
“I like painting,” he said earlier this week. “I like murals.”
The mural he’s painting on a portion of the building’s east wall features the restaurant’s name, as well as a musician blowing a horn and a giant margarita. Following a smaller rendition marked with a grid, the professional painter is copying the art block-by-block onto the wall.
The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Richmond News.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login