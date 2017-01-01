Bright and Bold: Mural jazzes up restaurant’s exterior

by Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

He whistles while he works.

Raul Cauich is sprucing up the exterior of Tequila Jalisco, Richmond’s Mexican restaurant, a task he clearly enjoys.

“I like painting,” he said earlier this week. “I like murals.”

The mural he’s painting on a portion of the building’s east wall features the restaurant’s name, as well as a musician blowing a horn and a giant margarita. Following a smaller rendition marked with a grid, the professional painter is copying the art block-by-block onto the wall.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Richmond News.