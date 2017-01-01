Betty Sue Waters

Betty Sue Waters, 72, of Braymer, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at her home.

Betty was born Nov. 19, 1944, in Carrollton, to Willard and Rebecca (Adkins) Creason. She married Jerold E. “Tuff” Waters Sr., of Norborne, May 6, 1967. He preceded her in death June 19, 1998.

Survivors include: two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jerold E. “Jay” Waters, of Moberly, Daniel Eric and Brandy Waters, of Knoxville; five daughters and 4 sons-in-law, Betty Jo and Steve Mann, of Sedalia, Deb Waters, of Stet, Ann and LaRoy Brandt, of Tazwell, Tenn., Brenda Kay and Jeff Brandt, of Sedalia, and Diana and William Summers, of Higginsville; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Ross; two sisters, Eva Ford and Delores Bailey; and three brothers, Roland Chenoweth, Robert Chenoweth and Gilbert Creason.

Betty was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She lived in the Stet and Braymer areas most of her life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made the American Cancer Society.

Graveside services at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. There is no family visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.