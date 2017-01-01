Back-to-back treys push Orrick girls ‘over the top’

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Orrick made only two 3-point baskets Friday night against visiting Wellington-Napoleon. But those treys were game-changers, agreed Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters and Andy Hampton, her Wellington-Napoleon counterpart.

The first trey came from junior Paige Smith, the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Smith’s trey gave Orrick a 22-20 lead with about 5:35 left in the fourth quarter. Fellow junior Karson Werle followed that by sinking a 3-pointer with 5:01 remaining. The buckets were part of a 13-1 run that helped power the Bearcats to a 38-31 courtwarming and I-70 Conference win.

