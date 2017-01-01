Armed gunman robs Richmond Casey’s store

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

An armed gunman and an accomplice robbed Casey’s General Store in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police Chief Chad Burnine said a masked assailant stole cash and cigarettes from the gas station after displaying a firearm about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday while the accomplice stood outside as a lookout.

Burnine said the clerk did the right thing by cooperating with the thief.

“The Casey’s clerk that night did what she was supposed to do and cooperated and gave the suspect what they were after,” he said.

Police officers responded to the scene two minutes after they were called. The clerk and one other employee were present in Casey’s during the robbery.

Burnine said a shot was fired during the incident, but no one was hurt. A detective located the bullet lodged in a wall. Detectives were able to obtain fingerprints, DNA evidence and surveillance footage from the scene. Richmond detectives Matt Peterson and Scott Bagley are investigating the case.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.