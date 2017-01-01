Area man charged with statutory sodomy

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

A Henrietta man has been charged with engaging in six sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl.

William Christopher Cringan, 37, is charged with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, all Class C felonies, for engaging in six sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl between November 2014 and January 2015.

Someone commits second-degree statutory sodomy under Missouri law if he or she is 21 or older and engages in sexual acts other than intercourse with someone 14, 15 or 16.

Richmond detectives Matt Peterson and Scott Bagley interviewed the girl Feb. 16, according to a probable cause statement. The Richmond News does not name the victims of sex crimes, and the girl’s name does not appear in legal documents connected to the case.

