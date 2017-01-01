Andrew ‘Andy’ Milbourn

Andrew Milbourn was born in Salina, Kan., Feb 22, 1924, and died peacefully Dec. 22, 2016, in Shawnee Kan. at age 92.

Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, David & Sarah Milbourn; his parents, Andrew and Nola Milbourn; six brothers, David, Henry (Hank), Kenny, Vernie, Lloyd and Floyd Milbourn; two sisters, Fern C. Akes and Velma Chivington; two sons, Dan Hoffman, of Appleton, Wis., and Michael Andrew Milbourn, of Richmond; one grandson, Andy Milbourn, of Kansas City; and spouses, Delores Milbourn, Peggy Milbourn and Barbara Milbourn.

Andy spent his early years farming with his Mamaw and Dado Milbourn in Amazonia. These years brought music into his life when receiving a $5 guitar at the age of nine from his Dado. Throughout his life Andy could be found playing music with local bands and recording artists.

Andy enjoyed stock car racing with his brothers Dave and Hank in Savannah, St. Joseph, Atchison and surrounding counties. They won many trophies.

He served in the United States Army from 1941-43, where he was a military policeman, cook and baker. He returned to St Joseph where he purchased The State Line Tavern in Atchison. He also continued pursuing his musical career through radio broadcasts. Andy became a Nashville recording artist signing a recording contract in Nashville. Andy played with many famous musicians including Willie Nelson, Mel Tillis, Ray Price and Elvis Presley’s drummer. His recording of the song, “Hey Bob Areba,” was featured in a Michael Douglas movie called Adam at 6 a.m. Andy would go on to own six clubs in Kansas City, including The Beachcomber and Jackson Hoe. Andy lived in St. Joseph, Atchison, Amazonia, Omaha, Kansas City and Humansville, where he served as mayor. He spent the last six years of his life in Richmond with his partner Mary Burgess.

In his 92 years, he fathered 13 children. The mothers of his children, Delores Lee Simmons (Sherry, Larry, Garry, Terry, Patty and Rick); Bernice Spaulding (Dan); Rita Sheridan (Deborah and Susan); Peggy Comer (Diane), and Barbara Schultz (John, Jolene and Michael Andrew). His surviving children are: Sherry (Lyle) Grafton, of Plattsburg, Larry (Pat) Milbourn, of Phoenix, Garry (Toni) Milbourn, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Terry (Bill) Bregin, of St. Joseph, Diane Comer Coffelt, of El Paso, Texas, Deborah Milbourn, of Plano Texas, Patricia Milbourn, of Kansas City, Rick (Valerie) Milbourn, of Phoenix, Susan Milbourn, of Plano Texas, Jolene (Jeff) Peterson, of Richmond, and John (Amanda) Milbourn, of Oakgrove. He also leaves 26 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Andy said, “I am so proud of all my kids, they all turned out good, thanks to their mothers, and in my 92 years, nobody would ever believe anyone could have done everything I have done in my lifetime .“ He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 1989.

Please join the family for a celebration of Andy’s life, March 3, at 2:30 p.m., at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048.