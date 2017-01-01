Alternative transportation for National FFA Week
Sisters Nicole (left) and Brittany Johnson drive their dad’s John Deere tractor to Richmond High School Thursday for Take Your Tractor to School Day, an event that’s part of National FFA Week. Area FFA chapters celebrated the week with free community pancake breakfasts and other activities. See additional photos on pages 6-8. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)
