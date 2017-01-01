After 37 years, Sandra McAfee to retire from R-XI

Orrick school district searching for replacement for 2017-18 school year

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

The Orrick R-XI school district is looking to hire a new administrative assistant in anticipation of Sandra McAfee’s retirement at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Aerin O’Dell said the district is hoping to hire someone to work part time for the 2017-18 school year to be trained to take over the position full time after McAfee’s retirement.

McAfee has held the position for 37 years.

“When I started, I had to do all the bookkeeping by hand,” McAfee said. “There were no computers or anything. Everything was pen to paper.”

Before working for the Orrick school district, McAfee was a student at the district. Although McAfee enjoys her job, she is ready to retire.

“I’ve enjoyed working here, meeting lots of people through the years,” she said. “I live here in town, so it was very convenient. My husband worked here as a teacher. He retired in 2001. Our daughter went to school here.”

O’Dell is looking for someone to work part time for the district starting June 1 to begin training.

