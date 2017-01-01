Adding a hands-on practice of science

R-16 adopts curriculum in elementary grades to allow students to learn by doing

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Last week, kindergarten students at Dear Elementary School used flour, water and newspaper to create paper-mache bowls. That same day, fourth grade students at Sunrise Elementary examined photographs of rapid changes in earth’s landscape to determine whether an earthquake, volcano, flood or something else caused the changes.

Both of these activities that took place are part of an elementary science curriculum that uses interactive investigations to teach science. Full Option Science System is a science curriculum created by Delta Education that puts an interactive twist on typical textbook lessons.

Sunrise Elementary Principal Heidi Smith said she is pleased with the approach, which has been implemented by teachers for the first time this school year.

